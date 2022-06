Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 18:27 Hits: 4

The former president's campaign to get his vice president to overturn the election "was not just wrong," said Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Republican, "it was illegal and unconstitutional."

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/16/1105567417/jan-6-committee-trump-pence