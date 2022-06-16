NEW: Ginni Thomas Lobbied John Eastman To Overturn Election

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 11:38 Hits: 7

Let's talk about habitual cult member Ginni Thomas's role in the plot to overturn the election.

Clarence and Ginni have said many times before that they are each other's best friends, but maybe it's just a coinky-dink that she refers to Best Friend in her some of her insurrection-y texts. I wonder!

Via the Washington Post:

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has obtained email correspondence between Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and lawyer John Eastman, who played a key role in efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, according to three people involved in the committee’s investigation.

The emails show that Thomas’s efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known, two of the people said. The three declined to provide details and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

