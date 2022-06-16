Every State But One Pre-ordered COVID Vaccines For Children Under 5

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 14:20 Hits: 8

Ron DeSantis would rather kill children in Florida if it means good things for his political career. That's about the only explanation for this latest bone-headed move. It's all about one man's political ambitions rather than other reasons.

For its part, Florida is your number one destination in the country right now if you want to catch COVID. With barely any testing done anymore except for home tests, Florida reported three times as many cases as any other state yesterday and also leads in hospitalizations and deaths per day.

Source: Miami Herald

Every state has placed an order with the federal government to ensure coronavirus vaccines for young children are delivered as soon as regulators authorize their use — except for one. Florida missed a Tuesday deadline to request delivery of COVID-19 pediatric vaccines for children under 5, guaranteeing a delay in access for parents across the state, according to two U.S. government sources. All other 49 states placed pre-orders, which will be delivered in two tranches beginning as early as Monday to thousands of pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, pharmacies and health centers across the country. Those facilities in Florida will not have access during this time and will remain without supply until Florida places an order. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/every-state-one-pre-ordered-covid-19