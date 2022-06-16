Drag Queens Next On The Ron Desantis Menu

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 15:37 Hits: 5

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now considering using Child Protective Services to investigate parents who allegedly take their kids to drag shows.

You heard right.

"We have child protective statutes on the books. We have laws against child endangerment,” said the Governor. “Now it just seems like there’s a concerted effort to be exposing kids more and more to things that are not age-appropriate.”

DeSantis usually drags the bowels of right-wing extremism to legislate the state of Florida, but this time he was influenced by a Texas state legislator who wants to ban minors from attending drag shows in the state.

Why the outrage? Because they saw one video. That's all it takes for homophobic activists to pounce.

The attacks on the LGBTQIA community from the corrupt religious right characters dominating the GOP are intensifying minute-by-minute.

It used to be just the creeps from Focus on the Family and Pat Robertson's crew that relentlessly attacked the gay community, but now odious bigotry is being transmitted to the highest political offices controlled by Republicans.

Enter Ron DeSantis.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/drag-queens-next-ron-desantis-menu