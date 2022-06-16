Herschel Walker Has More Than One Secret Child

Articles

The Daily Beast now confirms that not only did Herschel Walker have one hidden child that he fathered out of wedlock, but has fathered several more.

"The football star-turned-politician confirmed late Wednesday night that he has yet another son with a different woman that the public doesn’t know about—as well as a daughter that he had in college."

You've got to be kidding me.

The Daily Beast broke the news yesterday that Walker, who bashes Black fatherless households to get street cred from Republicans, only had one estranged out-of-wedlock son.

Well, it didn't take the "Walker child counter" to begin to rise from there.

Guess what his defense is to justify attacking the Black community but not himself?

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’—they’re my kids,” Walker said in his statement. “I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?” read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/herschel-walker-another-hidden-child