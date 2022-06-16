Steve Bannon Mocked In Front Of Courthouse As He Vows To 'Govern For 100 Years'

Articles

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's attempt at a fiery populist speech in front of a federal courthouse was marred by a single protester on Wednesday.

Bannon is asking a Trump-appointed judge to dismiss two contempt of Congress charges against him for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee.

When he arrived at the courthouse Wednesday morning, his team was already waiting and prepared to stream the video to a pro-MAGA social media network.

Bannon spoke from behind a meager assembly of two microphones. He was barely audible on the Gettr stream.

He attacked the Jan. 6 Committee because "their ratings stink and they can't compete with the trial of Bannon."

"That's why they canceled," he said, referring to a Wednesday hearing.

As Bannon ranted, a lone protester with a "Failed Coup" sign strategically flanked him.

One reporter asked Bannon if his goal was authoritarianism.

"We believe in free and fair and transparent elections! And we're winning everywhere!" he exclaimed. "This is going to be a massive blowout like 1932. You're witnessing, right now, a political realignment like 1932. And we will govern for 100 years after we win 100 seats."

"Do you want to govern as a one-party kind of total government?" the reporter wondered. "Do you want to destroy the Democratic Party?"

