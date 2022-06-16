Eastman Emails Predict Violence At Capitol And Ensnare SCOTUS

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 16:12 Hits: 5

Newly released emails from John Eastman to Trump lawyers and campaign officials show that violence was not only predicted, but hoped for, on January 6 at the Capitol.

It was expected that violence would the Supreme Court to review an election challenge to Wisconsin.

This is explosive news.

The NY Times is reporting that these exchanges took place five days after Trump told his supporters to attend the Stop The Steal rally at the Ellipse on Jan 6th which led to the US Capitol riot.

“So the odds are not based on the legal merits but an assessment of the justices’ spines, and I understand that there is a heated fight underway,” Mr. Eastman wrote, according to the people briefed on the contents of the email. Referring to the process by which at least four justices are needed to take up a case, he added, “For those willing to do their duty, we should help them by giving them a Wisconsin cert petition to add into the mix.” The pro-Trump lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, replied that the “odds of action before Jan. 6 will become more favorable if the justices start to fear that there will be ‘wild’ chaos on Jan. 6 unless they rule by then, either way.” read more

