LIVE: Day 3 Of Jan. 6th Committee Hearings

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 17:00 Hits: 5

Via CNN, today's hearing will look at the plan to pressure Pence to overturn election results. Should be quite a tale, including the intervention by former VP Dan Quayle, who urged Pence to do the legal thing:

The House January 6 committee will use its third June hearing to make the case that then-President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on his vice president to overturn the 2020 presidential election “directly contributed” to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, which put Mike Pence’s life in danger, aides said on Wednesday.

Committee aides said Thursday’s hearing will focus on how Trump had driven the pressure campaign against Pence despite being told by lawyers in the White House counsel’s office that the vice president did not have the authority to unilaterally subvert the election results. The panel also intends to demonstrate at the hearing that there’s an “ongoing threat” to democracy from people advocating the false view that the 2020 election was rigged, the aides said.

The committee plans to move from the origination of the theory put forward by Trump attorney John Eastman that Pence had the authority to overturn the election results through Trump’s weeks-long pressure campaign that led to the insurrection. The hearing, aides said, will include new materials about what Pence was doing on January 6, including his whereabouts.