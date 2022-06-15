Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’ By Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Articles

Originally appeared at Ongoing History of Protest Music

The influential indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their first tune in close to a decade, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World.” It’s on their upcoming album, “Cool It Down,” out September 30.

“Spitting” is a collaboration with indie-pop artist Perfume Genius, whose voice nicely complements

front women Karen O.

The band produced a music video for the song that stars Karen O and Perfume Genius. It was directed by frequent Yeah Yeah Yeahs collaborator Cody Critcheloe, and the visuals suit the song’s message of defiance in the face of adversity quite well.

In a statement, Karen O mentioned that the song’s inspiration stemmed from pending climate catastrophes.

“I see the younger generations staring down this threat, and they’re standing on the edge of a

precipice, confronting what’s coming with anger and defiance,” Karen O said. “It’s galvanizing, and

there’s hope there.”

The song’s chorus pays particular attention to the younger generation:

“And the kids cry out

We’re spitting off the edge of the world

Out in the night

Never had no chance

Nowhere to hide

spitting off the edge of the world

Out comes the sun

Never had no chance

Nowhere to run”

The tune ends with the optimistic declaration that the world will watch the kids rise.

Watch/listen to “Spitting On The Edge Of The World” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius:

