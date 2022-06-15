Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’ By Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
Originally appeared at Ongoing History of Protest Music
The influential indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their first tune in close to a decade, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World.” It’s on their upcoming album, “Cool It Down,” out September 30.
“Spitting” is a collaboration with indie-pop artist Perfume Genius, whose voice nicely complements
front women Karen O.
The band produced a music video for the song that stars Karen O and Perfume Genius. It was directed by frequent Yeah Yeah Yeahs collaborator Cody Critcheloe, and the visuals suit the song’s message of defiance in the face of adversity quite well.
In a statement, Karen O mentioned that the song’s inspiration stemmed from pending climate catastrophes.
“I see the younger generations staring down this threat, and they’re standing on the edge of a
precipice, confronting what’s coming with anger and defiance,” Karen O said. “It’s galvanizing, and
there’s hope there.”
The song’s chorus pays particular attention to the younger generation:
“And the kids cry out
We’re spitting off the edge of the world
Out in the night
Never had no chance
Nowhere to hide
spitting off the edge of the world
Out comes the sun
Never had no chance
Nowhere to run”
The tune ends with the optimistic declaration that the world will watch the kids rise.
Watch/listen to “Spitting On The Edge Of The World” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius:
