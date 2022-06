Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 19:50 Hits: 2

A federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss the criminal contempt of Congress case against Steve Bannon, saying that Bannon’s claims that the material the Jan. 6 committee sought was protected by executive privilege weren’t enough to dismiss the case.

