Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 06:02 Hits: 8

Two new big stories out tonight (here and here) make even more clear that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was actively involved in the effort to overthrow the American republic. While they don’t say so directly they make it seem overwhelmingly likely that Thomas was feeding Trump lawyer John Eastman details of the internal deliberations of the Court. They also show that Trump lawyers hoped a show of violence on January 6th would cow the Court into accept one of Trump’s challenges.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/big-7