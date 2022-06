Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 01:50 Hits: 7

The top four vote-getters in the special primary advance to a special election, set for Aug. 16, in which ranked choice voting will be used.

(Image credit: Mark Thiessen/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/15/1105429864/palin-begich-gross-advance-alaska-us-house-race