Capitol Rioter Couy Griffin Refuses To Certify New Mexico Election Results

You know your democracy is in trouble when...

A convicted felon Capitol rioter is still on a county commission overseeing election results and decides he and his other two Republican board members just don't feel like certifying election results.

Couy Griffin is scheduled to be sentenced later this month for his role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s secretary of state on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to order the Republican-led commission of rural Otero County to certify primary election results after it refused to do so over distrust of Dominion vote-tallying machines.

Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Olive’s request came a day after the three-member Otero County commission, in its role as a county canvassing board, voted unanimously against certifying the results of the June 7 primary without raising specific concerns about discrepancies.

