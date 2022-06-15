Fox News Gloats Over Dr Fauci's Positive Covid Test

Articles

Fox News' Trace Gallagher, the substitute host for John Roberts pretended that since Dr. Fauci tested positive for COVID, his last two and a half years of service are now controversial.

Gallagher said, "The nation's top doctor helping Americans protect themselves from COVID for the past two and a half years; well. Dr. Anthony Fauci has now contracted COVID."

"Dr. Fauci is experiencing mild symptoms. He's 81 years-old so that's clearly a concern, but he is vaccinated and has been boosted twice,' Gallagher said. "Remember, this was a disease of the unvaccinated. Well, even the vaccinated we know now can spread COVID. They can contract COVID and he’s been boosted twice, and he still has COVID."

Fox News reacts to Dr. Fauci's covid diagnosis.

Trace Gallagher: "Remember, this was a disease of the unvaccinated. Well, even the vaccinated we know now can spread covid. They can contract covid and he’s been boosted twice, and he still has covid." pic.twitter.com/35RL5z7oBK — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 15, 2022 read more

