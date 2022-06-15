Fox News Gloats Over Dr Fauci's Positive Covid Test

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Fox News' Trace Gallagher, the substitute host for John Roberts pretended that since Dr. Fauci tested positive for COVID, his last two and a half years of service are now controversial.
Gallagher said, "The nation's top doctor helping Americans protect themselves from COVID for the past two and a half years; well. Dr. Anthony Fauci has now contracted COVID."
"Dr. Fauci is experiencing mild symptoms. He's 81 years-old so that's clearly a concern, but he is vaccinated and has been boosted twice,' Gallagher said. "Remember, this was a disease of the unvaccinated. Well, even the vaccinated we know now can spread COVID. They can contract COVID and he’s been boosted twice, and he still has COVID."
