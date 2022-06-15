The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Fox News Gloats Over Dr Fauci's Positive Covid Test

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Fox News Gloats Over Dr Fauci's Positive Covid Test

Fox News' Trace Gallagher, the substitute host for John Roberts pretended that since Dr. Fauci tested positive for COVID, his last two and a half years of service are now controversial.

Gallagher said, "The nation's top doctor helping Americans protect themselves from COVID for the past two and a half years; well. Dr. Anthony Fauci has now contracted COVID."

"Dr. Fauci is experiencing mild symptoms. He's 81 years-old so that's clearly a concern, but he is vaccinated and has been boosted twice,' Gallagher said. "Remember, this was a disease of the unvaccinated. Well, even the vaccinated we know now can spread COVID. They can contract COVID and he’s been boosted twice, and he still has COVID."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/fox-news-gloats-over-dr-fauci-testing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version