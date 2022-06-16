True Sheroes Lift Each Other Up

Articles

CBS News shared an amazing and touching story about an 11 year old girl named Ellie Dowdy who just loved baseball. So much so that she announces for her local junior varsity team and calls professional games at home. Then she heard Melanie Newman, the announcer for the Baltimore Orioles. One thing led to another and Melanie was able to help Ellie call a play in a professional game. But Ellie gave Melanie so much more.

Now grab a tissue and dab your leaky eyes.

