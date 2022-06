Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 12:00 Hits: 7

Stuart Delery will replace her. Also, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will advise the White House on public engagement and Julie Rodriguez will be promoted to senior advisor.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/15/1104920806/dana-remus-made-legal-history-in-the-white-house-now-shes-moving-on