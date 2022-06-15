Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 10:40 Hits: 7

Eschaton: Meet Rep. Kurt Schrader (Petulant Sh*t-OR).

Hackwhackers: The day in political cartoons.

Joe.My.God.: OK, Groomer, Pennsylvania edition.

Pharyngula: The unbearable whiteness of being.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?." (Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King , January 10, 2019)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/mikes-blog-round-8