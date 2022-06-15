Lawyer To John Eastman: 'Are You Out Of Your Effin' Mind?'

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 11:57 Hits: 7

Ari Melber started with some new January 6th evidence last night.

"Trump committee lawyer Eric Herschmann, he's MAGA, you may have seen his name pop up in the hearings, but this is new tonight, talking about his discussions with the lawyer at the center of the plotting, John Eastman. One day after, January 7th, Eastman was still talking about trying the get some way to overthrow then president-elect Biden's incoming administration, preserving information out of Georgia. This is the new testimony," Melber said.

Eastman -- I don't remember why he called me, or he texted me or called me, wanted to talk with me, and he said he couldn't reach others. and he started to ask me about something dealing with Georgia, preserving something potentially for appeal. And I said to him, are you out of your eff'ing mind? I said, 'I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on -- orderly transition.' I said, 'I don't want to hear any other eff'ing words come out of your mouth other than orderly transition. Repeat your words to me.'

What did he say?

Eventually he said orderly transition. I said, good, John. Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever getting in your life. Get a great f***ing criminal defense lawyer. You're going to need it. And then I hung up on him.

