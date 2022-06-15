Lying MAGA Thug Threatens Merrick Garland

Articles

The January 6 Select Committee's videotaped testimony so far from Trump's inner circle has already made the case that Donald Trump knew he was committing a crime against the American people and the rule of law when he tried to overthrow the 2020 election and claim it was stolen from him.

With only two days of hearings so far, the MAGA cult is beginning to freak out.

Dinesh D'Souza, a former felon who was pardoned by Trump so he could continue producing right-wing propaganda claimed in his podcast that if Merrick Garland indicts Trump, it would push the country into "civil strife" and maybe a "civil conflict."

Dinesh D’Souza warns Merrick Garland against indicting Trump: “The idea of indicting a president from the other party is a remarkable thing to do, and I think push us .. towards civil strife - maybe even civil conflict.” pic.twitter.com/JSNnbUiX9J — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) June 14, 2022 read more

