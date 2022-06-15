PA Commissioner: Doug Mastriano Is A Danger To US Democracy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 16:21 Hits: 9

The former commissioner of the Philadelphia County Board of Elections, Al Schmidt, told Jake Tapper that if Doug Mastriano wins the governor's race, it puts our democracy in danger.

Al Schmidt, a Republican, testified to the January 6 committee about the problems he and others in Philadelphia faced following Trump's attacks over many bogus election fraud claims in Pennsylvania.

Mastriano was questioned by the Select Committee as well. Mastriano helped "organize buses for pro-Trump rally attendees who traveled to Washington on January 6, 2021, and [sent a] letter to a top Justice Department official outlining various claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, according to the records, which were obtained by CNN."

The CNN host asked about the qualification of Doug Mastriano.

Tapper said, "He's also an election liar. Who was there on January 6. That must offend you."

Schmidt said, "It's a real concern because while you have, across the country Secretaries of State who are responsible for running elections in those states...In Pennsylvania the governor appoints the Secretary of State. So this election for governor is really going to decide who runs elections in Pennsylvania in 2024."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/pa-commissioner-doug-mastriano-danger-us