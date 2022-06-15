Why Did Ted Cruz Donate $136,250 To Lauren Boebert?

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022

American Muckrakers PAC claimed yesterday in a press release that controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert worked as an unlicensed paid escort and met clients through a website called SugarDaddyMeet.com. Now, we do not care that the Republican congresswoman allegedly worked as an escort, but we do care that she's against abortion rights, and yet, it was revealed that she had two abortions. Allegedly!

Here's where things get even weirder:

The PAC also alleged that Boebert received at least $136,250 from Senator Ted Cruz for her campaign for Congress announced in 2019, and failed to disclose a $70,500 donation noted in Cruz's Federal Election Commission filings.

So, Ted met her when she was a sex worker, and naturally thought she would be a great fit for Congress. He's not completely wrong there in a bizarre way. At any rate, why didn't Boebert, a strong Christian conservative, fail to disclose a whopping $70,500 donation from Cruz? And why would Cruz donate $136,250 to a sex worker with zero political experience?

