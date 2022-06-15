Lawyer Up, Loudermilk, There Are Tapes

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022

[Above, Sean Hannity and Fox giving cover to Barry Loudermilk about 12 hours before every word out of his mouth is proven to be a lie.]

Imagine giving a "tour" of the Capitol Building. You'd want to show off the Rotunda, Statuary Hall, the remarkable art in the Crypt, and perhaps many individual works of art on display throughout that magnificent building.

Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk showed a bunch of Trumpers the windows and stairwells and tunnel entrances. He did this on January 5.

And lordy, there are tapes. Brought to you by the January 6 Committee, hell on fire.

Surveillance footage shows a tour led by Loudermilk to areas in the House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to Capitol tunnels.

Individuals on the tour photographed/recorded areas not typically of interest to tourists: hallways, staircases and security checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/Rjhf2BTdbc — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 15, 2022 read more

