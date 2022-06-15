The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lawyer Up, Loudermilk, There Are Tapes

[Above, Sean Hannity and Fox giving cover to Barry Loudermilk about 12 hours before every word out of his mouth is proven to be a lie.]

Imagine giving a "tour" of the Capitol Building. You'd want to show off the Rotunda, Statuary Hall, the remarkable art in the Crypt, and perhaps many individual works of art on display throughout that magnificent building.

Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk showed a bunch of Trumpers the windows and stairwells and tunnel entrances. He did this on January 5.

And lordy, there are tapes. Brought to you by the January 6 Committee, hell on fire.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/lawyer-loudermilk-there-are-tapes

