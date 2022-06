Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 04:10 Hits: 4

New data from the Guttmacher Institute shows the number of abortions rose in 2020, reversing a decades-long trend toward declining numbers.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/15/1105037393/with-roe-on-the-precipice-americans-are-having-more-abortions