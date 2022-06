Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 05:12 Hits: 6

Laxalt will take on incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November in a high-stakes race as Democrats try to hold on to their slim majority in the upper chamber.

(Image credit: John Locher/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/15/1104630898/nevada-senate-republican-primary-results-laxalt-brown