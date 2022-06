Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

Adam Laxalt is likely the frontrunner in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Nevada. In South Carolina, former President Donald Trump has endorsed two challengers to GOP U.S. House incumbents.

(Image credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/14/1104252128/primaries-in-nevada-and-south-carolina-highlight-tuesdays-races-to-watch