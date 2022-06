Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 11:19 Hits: 5

Nevada is one of four states holding primary elections on Tuesday. There are competitive Republican contests for key state and federal offices.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/14/1104881698/nevada-has-some-competitive-gop-primaries-as-republicans-aim-to-unseat-democrats