MAGA Candidate Took His Party's Attacks On LGBTQ+ To A Disgusting Level

Mark Burns, a MAGA pastor running for Congress in South Carolina, took his party's attacks on the LGBTQ+ community to a disgusting level. Oh, and teachers, too. He wants them executed for treason, and I'm pretty sure he doesn't know the definition of treason. That's not very Jesus-y of him.

Via Right Wing Watch:

...declared that if he is elected, he will reinstate the House Un-American Activities Committee so that the government can "start executing people" guilty of treason. Who does Burns believe is guilty of treason? Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, whose supposed crime is potentially supporting some gun control measures and LGBTQ-supporting parents and teachers.

Burns was asked by guest host Lauren Witzke on "The Stew Peters Show" what he would do to fight "LGBTQ indoctrination" if he was elected to Congress, even though LGBTQ indoctrination isn't a thing. Burns bizarrely claimed that the LGBTQ agenda represents "a national security threat," so anyone that promotes it is guilty of treason and should be executed.

"I vote to make sure that those parents be held for child abuse," Burns said. "There is no such thing as trans kids, there are only abusive parents who are pushing that evil, evil sexual orientation onto their child's mind."

He seems nice. I'm sure he's a blast at parties, too.

