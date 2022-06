Articles

Tuesday, 14 June 2022

The two-faced former attorney general would have you believe he was a concerned bystander to Trump's coordination of the effort to overthrow the election.

I don't know how he kept a straight face during his testimony to the Jan. 6th select committee. Was he under oath?

Here’s Barr in June 2020 saying that mail-in voting “opens the floodgates of fraud,” even though there is no credible evidence of substantial mail-in voter fraud. Barr voted by mail himself in 2012 & 2019. https://t.co/iDkwHIaKfI — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

In July Barr attacked mail-in voting again, this time saying that foreign governments would themselves mail-in phony ballots. Again, mail-in voting has been used for decades w/o evidence or suggestion of this concern. https://t.co/O9EyP2aZky — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022 read more

