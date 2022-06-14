John Oliver On How Big Tech Monopolies Crush Competitors

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 12:34 Hits: 4

John Oliver called out the “anti-competitive conduct” of big tech, urging bipartisan support of bills that would help curb such behavior. (He also ridicules the ads that have popping up everywhere to whine about how unAmerican it would be!) Via the Guardian:

On Last Week Tonight, the host said that “our experiences on the internet are now dominated by a small handful of companies who are getting pretty used to throwing their weight around”.

He said that each of the big tech behemoths – Apple, Amazon and Google – act as “gatekeeper over a key channel of distribution” and end up “suppressing their competition so completely that we’d never actually know if someone else could do it better”.

There are two bills with bipartisan support that could curtail some of the excesses but Oliver said they need to pass in the next month or so.