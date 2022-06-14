Mom Kicks Patriot Front Son Out Of Her House

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 13:30 Hits: 5

One of the Patriot Front extremists was kicked out of his mother’s house after he was arrested with dozens of white nationalists in Idaho, apparently to provoke violence at a Pride event. Via the New Civil Rights Movement:

Karen Amsden, the mother of Jared Michael Boyce, told The Daily Beast that her son had struggled since his father left their family years ago and came out as gay, and she said she was going public in hopes of damaging her son’s reputation in the group and finally cut ties with white nationalism.

“I would love to do whatever I can to out him [as a Patriot Front member] so that he can’t be a part of it,” Amsden said, “and that they don’t want him to be a part of their group because his mom has loose lips and a big mouth and he’s never going to get away with anything.”

[...] “I told him, ‘Well, then you can’t live here. You can choose between Patriot Front and your family,’” she said, “and he’s like, ‘Well, I can’t quit Patriot Front.’ I’m like, ‘Well, then you’ve just chosen. So pack your stuff and get out of my house.’”