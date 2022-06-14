Bernie Debates Languid Lindsey On Fox Nation Last Night

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 14:06 Hits: 6

Sen. Bernie Sanders debated Lindsey Graham on Fox Nation last night. Bernie argued that Medicare for All, Social Security expansion, and a higher minimum wage are "what the American people want" and blasted the political establishment for ignoring the most important crises facing the United States, from the climate emergency to obscene levels of economic inequality. Via Common Dreams:

"That's what the establishment does, and Lindsey is a very good and effective representation of the establishment," Sanders said after Graham delivered his opening remarks of the debate, which was held at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in Boston and streamed live by Fox Nation. "Does Lindsey have a concern that we are the only major country on Earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people? That some 60,000 people a year die because they don't get to a doctor on time? I didn't hear much about that in that opening statement."

read more