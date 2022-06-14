The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Dr Oz Claims A Non-Existent Place As His Official PA Address

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Dr Oz Claims A Non-Existent Place As His Official PA Address

With some questions about Oz, where he actually lives (a mansion in New Jersey) and if he's actually registered to vote in Pennsylvania (turns out he has been since late 2020), it's nonetheless amusing that they've misspelled the name of the town he supposedly lives in.

Besides the triviality of the typo, albeit on an official document, Oz's address of 2711 Philmont Ave in Huntingdon Valley appears to be a former car dealership.

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

- Abraham Lincoln

Mehmet Oz's entire campaign is predicated on the belief that the good people of Pennsylvania are stupid.

Source: Business Insider

Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Mehmet Oz misspelled the name of his Keystone State address on an official campaign form.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/dr-oz-claims-his-official-penn-address-non

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version