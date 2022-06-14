Dr Oz Claims A Non-Existent Place As His Official PA Address

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022

With some questions about Oz, where he actually lives (a mansion in New Jersey) and if he's actually registered to vote in Pennsylvania (turns out he has been since late 2020), it's nonetheless amusing that they've misspelled the name of the town he supposedly lives in.

Besides the triviality of the typo, albeit on an official document, Oz's address of 2711 Philmont Ave in Huntingdon Valley appears to be a former car dealership.

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time. - Abraham Lincoln

Mehmet Oz's entire campaign is predicated on the belief that the good people of Pennsylvania are stupid.

Source: Business Insider

