The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Russians Getting Antsy Watching Jan. 6 Hearings

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Russians Getting Antsy Watching Jan. 6 Hearings

KremlinTV is watching the House select committee's hearings very closely and they're getting quite perturbed at what they're seeing, one of them calling it "a lynching in prime time." Russia wants nothing more than a Republican-controlled Congress, and Donald Trump back in office as soon as possible. They know with those factors in place that the rest of eastern Europe is theirs for the taking.

Source: Daily Beast

The attempted insurrection was embraced by the Kremlin as cause célèbre, with Russian President Vladimir Putin himself calling for an investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was part of the crowd attacking the U.S. Capitol. Russia’s state-controlled media obsessively covered the notorious attack, praising the would-be insurrectionists as law-abiding protesters and criticizing the United States for prosecuting them. But now, propagandists seem to be concerned that the hearings may negatively impact the chances of re-election for their so-called “partner,” former U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/russians-getting-antsy-watching-jan-6

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version