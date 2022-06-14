Russians Getting Antsy Watching Jan. 6 Hearings

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 14:52 Hits: 7

KremlinTV is watching the House select committee's hearings very closely and they're getting quite perturbed at what they're seeing, one of them calling it "a lynching in prime time." Russia wants nothing more than a Republican-controlled Congress, and Donald Trump back in office as soon as possible. They know with those factors in place that the rest of eastern Europe is theirs for the taking.

Source: Daily Beast

The attempted insurrection was embraced by the Kremlin as cause célèbre, with Russian President Vladimir Putin himself calling for an investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was part of the crowd attacking the U.S. Capitol. Russia’s state-controlled media obsessively covered the notorious attack, praising the would-be insurrectionists as law-abiding protesters and criticizing the United States for prosecuting them. But now, propagandists seem to be concerned that the hearings may negatively impact the chances of re-election for their so-called “partner,” former U.S. President Donald J. Trump. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/russians-getting-antsy-watching-jan-6