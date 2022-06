Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 12:00 Hits: 4

When he was running for office, Joe Biden vowed to make big changes to how the U.S. deals with Saudi Arabia. But that was before gas prices soared past $5 per gallon, making inflation his top issue.

(Image credit: Bandar Aljaloud/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/14/1104448859/biden-will-visit-saudi-arabia-in-july-a-nation-he-had-once-called-a-pariah