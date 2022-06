Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 12:38 Hits: 4

In swingy Nevada, Democratic incumbents appear safe in their own primaries Tuesday but may face serious challenges from Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump this November.

(Image credit: John Locher/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/14/1104327135/nevada-governor-primary-results-sisolak-lombardo