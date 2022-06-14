Fox Sports Doesn't Air 'Jeopardy' Champ Amy Schneider Throwing Out First Pitch

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 15:53 Hits: 4

Initially, when I heard about this story I assumed they just cut away from her throwing out the first pitch. Awful, but typical for Murdoch entities. Instead, they went further, airing NASCAR driver Kurt Busch making a ceremonial toss during Thursday's game. And making things even worse, Amy Schneider had appeared Saturday as part of Pride Day at Oracle Park. That's just Orwellian levels of evilness.

Source: NBC

Fox Sports opted against airing "Jeopardy" champion Amy Schneider throwing out a first pitch during the network’s coverage of a baseball game from San Francisco this weekend, instead showing footage of NASCAR driver Kurt Busch making a ceremonial toss.

Schneider, an Oakland resident who triumphed in 40 consecutive "Jeopardy" contests and is the show's greatest female player, took the mound ahead of the Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday.

The unexplained snub took on even greater weight since Schneider, the first transgender woman to qualify for "Jeopardy's" Tournament of Champions, had appeared Saturday as part of Pride Day at Oracle Park.