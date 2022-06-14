Giuliani Deletes Tweets Hammering On Jason Miller And Bill Stepien

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 17:54 Hits: 4

During Monday's January 6 hearing testimony both Bill Stepien and Jason Miller said Rudy Giuliani was inebriated on November 3, when he tried to talk Trump into declaring victory the night of the 2020 election.

"Was there anyone in that conversation, who in your observation had too much to drink?" "Mayor Giuliani." "What was your observation about his potential intoxication during that discussion about what the president should say when he addressed the nation on election night?" Miller: "The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example."

Rudy's response was as you might expect.

I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien. I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 14, 2022

Rudy was drunk on diet Pepsi, who knew? Is it better to be thought to be drunk or to really be drunk?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/giuliani-goes-nuts-jason-miller-and-bill