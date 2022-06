Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

In an interview with NPR, former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt says that network should have been proud of being first to project that Joe Biden would win Arizona.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/14/1104598344/fox-news-chris-stirewalt-testifies