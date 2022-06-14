Fox News Misleads Viewers About Who Pulled Out Republicans From Jan 6 Committee

Articles

Tuesday, 14 June 2022

During the January 6 hearing on Fox News yesterday, after each break from the proceedings, Fox News pundits tried to claim over and over again that the Select Committee was illegitimate because Republicans weren't on the committee at all.

That's a lie straight off, since Rep.Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, both lifelong Republicans, are on the committee.

Marie Harf, the lone truthful voice out of the six Fox News yakkers used for their panel, explained that fact, but it fell on deaf ears.

Instead of discussing the evidence put forth by the panel, Fox legal analyst Andy McCarthy kvetched that the Select Committee should have put Jim Jordan on the committee because Bill Barr's testimony was too solid for him to dismiss it.

"This underscored what a blunder it was for Speaker Pelosi to make this a one-sided hearing," Andy McCarthy said, as if it was Pelosi's sole decision to bar Republicans from the committee.

Republicans never wanted to participate.

It was Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy that refused to send any other Republican members over after Pelosi refused Jordan and Banks' participation since they were linked to the Trump team, voted against certifying the election, and were likely to be called as witnesses in the proceedings.

In fact, Speaker Pelosi approved five others to be part of the investigation.

