Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022

In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke talks to Kaleigh Rogers about the ongoing House select committee hearings investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and how the message of those hearings is developing through both emotional testimony and raw footage from the day of the assault.

