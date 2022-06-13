White Supremacists Deliver Themselves To Cops In A U-Haul

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 11:49 Hits: 0

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Helpful Racists

On Saturday, police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho arrested 31 members of the white supremacist ​​Patriot Front who were crammed in the back of a U-Haul truck like racist sardines on the way to allegedly disrupt a Pride event downtown. They’ve been charged with conspiracy to riot.

An apparent leader of the group helpfully carried with him a seven-page blueprint of their plan laid out in full detail, according to law enforcement.

according to law enforcement. A lot of these guys came from out of state, including Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon and Virginia, law enforcement said. All to get arrested in a U-Haul.

Here is the full video of the 31 Patriot Front members being taken out of the U-Haul truck in Downtown Coeur d'Alene 1 block from the Pride in the Park event, as first reported on our FB page. #NorthIdahoNewspic.twitter.com/AV0Fkuz6S2 June 12, 2022

Mo Brooks Mo Problems

Trump dealt Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) an open-handed slap in the face late Friday by endorsing Brooks’ Alabama Senate rival, Katie Britt–even after Brooks pleaded him to #ReEndorseMo.

But unfortunately for Brooks, Trump hasn’t forgotten how the congressman went “woke” by not wanting to fixate on the 2020 election, which is what had prompted the ex-president to snatch away his endorsement. “Mo has been wanting it back ever since- but I cannot give it to him!” Trump declared on Friday.

which is what had prompted the ex-president to snatch away his endorsement. “Mo has been wanting it back ever since- but I cannot give it to him!” Trump declared on Friday. Brooks is unequivocally salty about this. After Trump announced his Britt endorsement, the Alabama congressman tweeted that the ex-president was “the only man in American politics who could get conned by [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell twice in an Alabama Senate race,” referring to Trump endorsing then-Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the infamous 2017 Alabama special election (where Brooks was a candidate too).

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager To Testify Publicly

Update: The House Jan. 6 Committee has reported that Bill Stepien, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, has backed out of testifying today due to a family emergency.

The House Jan. 6 Committee announced on Sunday that Bill Stepien, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, will be testifying during the panel’s next public hearing today.

Byung J. Pak, the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta who resigned under pressure from Trump, is testifying today, too.

the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta who resigned under pressure from Trump, is testifying today, too. Here’s who else we’re hearing from today: Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, GOP-tied election attorney Ben Ginsberg and ex-Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt.

Your Guide To Jan. 6 Panel’s Upcoming Hearings

As you know, the House Jan. 6 Committee’s public hearing last week was just the beginning. Check out our guide on what to expect during the upcoming hearings this month.

Senators Reach Bipartisan Deal On Meh Gun Reform

The 20 Democratic and GOP senators who’ve been working on bipartisan legislation on gun control unveiledaframework for a deal on Sunday, though the language of the bill hasn’t been finalized yet.

What it includes: Extra funding to states to help them pass red flag laws that would let law enforcement temporarily take away firearms from people deemed to be a threat to themselves and others Enhanced background checks for buyers under 21 Extra funding for mental health services and school security Crackdowns on gun trafficking, straw purchasing and convicted domestic abusers’ ability to buy firearms

What it doesn’t include: Universal background checks Increasing the minimum age required to buy AR-15-style rifles to 21 years old Bans on semi-automatic weapons and high capacity magazines

The 10 Republicans who say they’re on board with the deal: Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Pat Toomey (R-PA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

Brookings Institute Prez Resigns Amid FBI Probe

Retired four-star Marine Gen. John Allen resigned as president of the Brookings Institution on Sunday as the FBI investigates his alleged role in a foreign lobbying scheme for Qatar.

Hannity Pitched Potential Hunter Biden Pardon To Trump

One of the texts that the House Jan. 6 Committee released last week included a message from Fox News host Sean Hannity to then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a day after the Capitol insurrection, in which Hannity told McEnany that Trump “was intrigued by the pardon idea!! (Hunter).”

That “Hunter” referred to Hunter Biden, a source confirmed to the Daily Beast. Hannity had reportedly suggested that Trump give Joe Biden’s son a presidential pardon to “smooth things over” in the aftermath of the attack.

Is Cher Okay?

Ok,Someone call Emergency,& TAKE MY PHONE AWAY 4 EVER‼️I WAS TXTNG & TALKING 2 FRIENDS,& MY MIND WAS INVADED BY A CREATURE FROM ANOTHER . GALAXY.HE INVADED MY BODY 2.( that wasn’t so bad)SURE HE’S DENING IT NOW‼️Cher⁉️CHER WHO⁉️

HOWEVER IN MY DEFENSE

MY PHONE’S ON DRUGS June 13, 2022

Someone please check on her.

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/morning-memo/white-supremacists-patriot-front-arrest-u-haul