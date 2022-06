Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 18:58 Hits: 0

The Jan. 6 committee spent most of its second hearing Monday picking apart Trump’s relentless lies about the 2020 election outcome — lies he pursued despite findings from both his campaign staff and government investigators that the election results were legitimate.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/jan-6-committee-zeroes-in-on-trumps-big-lie-fundraising