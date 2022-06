Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 07:26 Hits: 4

The probe into the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol resumed Monday, as congressional investigators alleged former President Donald Trump falsely advanced claims of fraud in the 2020 election despite warnings from his advisers. VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

