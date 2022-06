Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 19:14 Hits: 0

Pressure has been growing from Democrats and activists to charge more people, including those in high positions of power

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104659339/the-attorney-general-and-federal-prosecutors-are-watching-all-of-the-jan-6-heari