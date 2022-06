Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 19:16 Hits: 0

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Donald Trump had no interest in what the facts were after the election, and debunked claims Dominion Voting Systems machines had been tampered with.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104634760/barr-trump-detached-from-reality-jan-6