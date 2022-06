Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 19:28 Hits: 0

A counsel for the panel said in a video that the Trump campaign misled donors in its fundraising after the 2020 election, perpetuating false claims of voter fraud in order to raise funds.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104648634/january-6-panel-trump-campaign-fundraise-misled-donors-election-lies