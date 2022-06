Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022

The Jan. 6 panel heard testimony from former President Donald Trump's campaign manager in a hearing on Trump's awareness that he lost in 2020 and his effort to push the lie that he won in spite of it.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104683123/members-of-trumps-inner-circle-gave-bombshell-testimony-in-2nd-public-jan-6-hear