Biden: Bumbling Old Coot Or All-Powerful Supervillain?

Here's one common right-wing perspective on the president: a National Review piece by Rich Lowry titled "Biden Is an Old Man Overwhelmed by Events."

Here's another: a poll telling us that nearly 80% of Republicans believe Biden is a fiendish supervillain deliberately raising gas prices as part of a dastardly program of social engineering:

The survey asked, “Do you believe the Biden Administration is intentionally letting gas prices rise to make Americans use less fossil fuels?” Most, 53 percent, said “yes,” they believe the Biden administration is allowing it to happen purposely to force Americans to use less fossil fuel. Another 39.6 percent, however, do not believe that is the case, and 7.4 percent are unsure. Opinions are divided along party lines. Over three-quarters of Republicans, 77.3 percent, and 56.5 percent of independents believe the Biden administration is deliberately allowing gas prices to rise for those purposes. Most Democrats, 68.7 percent, disagree and do not believe the administration is doing so. read more

