Biden's Biggest Scandal Yet!

Biden's Biggest Scandal Yet!

Everyone is having conniptions because Faux News is not covering the January 6th hearing the way they should. But no one mentions the part that it is because Fox is covering the stories that matter to real Americans. Stories like President Joe Biden's biggest scandal yet!

The problem is that Biden didn't send out his D-Day commemorative tweet until 8:45 pm on June 6th. Even worse is that Biden was in France, so the time difference means he actually tweeted it on June 7th! How is this man still walking free?!

No other president has ever done anything worse! Unless, of course, you count TFG. Oops.

Open thread below...

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/bidens-biggest-scandal-yet

