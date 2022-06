Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 20:21 Hits: 4

Less than a week after House Jan. 6 Committee’s first blockbuster public hearing on Thursday, the panel is set to hold its second hearing around 10:45 a.m. ET today.

Watch a livestream of the hearing here and follow our live coverage below:

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/jan-6-public-hearings-round-two